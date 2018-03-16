South Africa: The Politics of Expediency and the Cult of Power

analysis

South Africans need to stop pretending that the politics of the belly are simply the politics of the Guptas and Jacob Zuma. It is intertwined with the body politic of South Africa.

There has been a suggestion in our national discourse that we should be less emotional. The suggestion seems to be that we should be less engaged or outraged about the issues confronting millions of South Africans. This suggestion is disingenuous, foolish and short-sighted.

There has been a suggestion that in order to engage on the important issues confronting South Africans, we must do so in a polite, deferential and academic manner.

There is no doubt that facts matter. Insight, perspective and context matter. South Africa has a complex historical background and the compromises of our constitutional democracy should not be ignored. However, we must guard against the idea that progress must conform to the status quo. We cannot reduce these issues simply to emotional ones. We must look critically at these issues within the context of why South Africa remains unjust and unequal.

Crippling poverty, unemployment and inequality stubbornly cling to the fabric of our society and don't simply hold the indicators down but abusively control the lives...