South Africa: Protesters Vow to Return If Old Age Home Workers' Demands Are Not Met

If staff at a Pretoria old age home do not receive a better income, benefits and valid working contracts by the end of next week, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protesters will return, the party warned on Thursday.

EFF Tshwane regional chair Benjamin Disoloane said its members protested with staff of Huis Davidtz home on Wednesday, after workers, including nursing staff and cleaners, approached them with these concerns.

The employees were not registered and felt exploited, he said.

"Some have worked there for a long time. The workers needed our support."

The group protested outside the facility under police watch.

Disoloane said the local party leadership met with the home's management and it was agreed that staff would receive contracts as well as other benefits.

"We hope by next week this will be sorted. If they do not comply, we will go back and apply pressure. But I think they got the message."

News24 attempted to reach Huis Davidtz management, but the person authorised to speak was not on duty at the time.

The Pretoria East Rekord reported that owner of the home Leonora Strydom said her "labour issues have always been in order" in the 42 years she has been there.

Disoloane said the aim was not to disrupt services to the senior residents, but warned that, "if management [doesn't] listen... "

"When the staff is not happy, how can they take care of the elderly with love and passion?"

Organisation GreyPower, which represents the elderly, said it condemned the action.

"No senior citizen from any community deserves to be exposed to actions of this nature in their sunset years," GreyPower's Tom Moodie said in a statement.

"[We] call on all the relevant government institutions responsible for law and order in the country to see that incidents of this nature don't take place again."

