South Africa: North West Office of the Premier On Community Development Workers in North West

Each of the 274 Community Development Workers (CDWs) employed by the North West Office of the Premier will from the beginning of next month be recording and submitting their reports from their newly purchased Tablets.

The tools which were purchased as part of the provincial government's broader strategy to automate its reporting and information management systems, were symbolically handed over to Premier Supra Mahumapelo by Vodacom's Executive Head in the North West Region, Mr Thato Matsipe, today at Cooke's Lake, Mahikeng.

To ensure that the CDWs deliver on their reporting responsibilities without limitations, these Tablets will be loaded with 10G of data on a monthly basis, for a period of 24 months.

Addressing the CDWs who came in numbers to attend this information sharing session, Premier Mahumapelo urged them to not only become ambassadors of the provincial government's service delivery projects and programmes implemented in the villages, townships and small dorpies, but assist government in responding proficiently to communities' needs on the ground.

"Through this initiative, each Community Development Worker's Tablet will be loaded with all ward-based government projects, so that they can help the provincial government with information on performance monitoring and interventions. Daily reporting on service delivery progress and challenges will be central in this regard, thus gradually lessening the spread of community protests due to lack of information", said Premier Mahumapelo.

Speaking on behalf of the Community Development Workers, Emily Ramakgwakgwa from Madibeng Local Municipality, says there is evident excitement among the CDWs, as this will not only help them improve the quality of their reports, but will enhance their technical and presentation skills as well.

"We are all looking forward to effectively using these gadgets, and wish to thank the provincial government for this initiative as it represents the extent to which our work is being viewed", said Ms Ramakgwakgwa, adding that they are confident that this will contribute towards the realisation of the provincial government's approach on automated reporting.

Premier Mahumapelo also encouraged the CDWs to also take advantage of information at their disposal, and educate their communities about government's service delivery programmes such as the Roma Nna Setsokotsane 10x10 Campaigns, the Sefalana Poverty Eradication Projects and many others, this to ensure that communities become active participants of government's Programme of Action.

As part of the day's programme, CDWs were taken through the application of the Reporting System, the Code of Conduct for public servants, as well as SASSA Payment Transition arrangement.

This purchasing of Tablets for CDWs is in line with the pronouncement by Premier Mahumapelo who had stressed the need to improve the Office's capacity to deliver its mandate of focusing 80% of its work on Performance Monitoring, Evaluation and Intervention, and only 20% on administration.

