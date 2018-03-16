15 March 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Libya: MP - RSF 'Illegally Confiscated 321 Vehicles' in North Darfur - Libya Border Area

El Malha — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia have been accused of illegally confiscating of 321 vehicles from their owners during the past ten days at the area of Jebel Eisa near the town of El Malha, that sees much traffic across the border to Libya, without explaining the reasons.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, MP Siham Hasan said that 10 days ago, 26 large trucks, 240 small vehicles, two agricultural tractors, a bulldozer, and a crane were confiscated. Last week, 22 vehicles from El Malha area, three large vehicles, and 26 small vehicles from the Karib El Tom area were transferred to Rizig area, one of the headquarters of the RSF militia.

Hasan considered the act as illegal and would cause damage and financial losses to the owners.

She held the governor of North Darfur the responsibly for seizing the vehicles and called on the Vice President Hasabo Abdelrahman to intervene and follow the enforcement of his previous decisions by cancelling the VAT from vehicles coming from Libya.

