Long time presidential cameraman Cde Artwell Karuru has died. He was 61. Cde Karuru died at Arundel Hospital yesterday morning after a long battle with diabetes.

His daughter, Dorcas, yesterday said her father had been battling diabetes for the past 21 years.

He was admitted at Arundel Hospital last Friday before succumbing to the chronic illness.

Dorcas described her father as a humble, understanding and motivating person.

"He was a very nice man in the sense that he took care of our extended family and paid fees for anyone who wanted to go to school," he said. "During his last days he developed a culture of praying every night and everyone in the family was supposed to participate."

Dorcas said Cde Karuru, who was affectionately known as "Mr AK", was a pillar of strength and his demise was a blow to not only the Karuru family, but the extended family as well.

Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said he was saddened by Cde Karuru's sudden death.

"It was with a deep sense of shock and disbelief that I learnt of the sudden death this morning of Cde Artwell Karuru at Arundel Hospital in Harare," he said.

"I am at a loss of appropriate words to express the extent of the deep pain and sorrow we in the ministry that he served so well in the capacity of a Presidential cameraman feel deep down in our hearts with his passing on."

Minister Khaya Moyo described Cde Karuru as a "unique character, one of a rare breed of civil servants; very humble, respectful, approachable, diligent, professional and very patriotic".

"As Presidential cameraman, he served the Presidency with utmost dedication and commitment to duty that could not be faulted," he said.

"He strove to provide excellent service to the principals all the time. In health and in sickness, his disposition towards work was the same. No wonder why his death has taken us all by surprise. He will be sorely missed by all his workmates.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary and staff, and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to express heartfelt condolences to the Karuru family, especially his wife and the children, during this, their saddest hour of grief. May they take comfort from the knowledge that theirs is our loss together.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Cde Karuru is survived by his wife Zvichanziyi and four children.

Mourners are gathered at No. 6681 Emerald Road, Zimre Park.

