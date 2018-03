Photo: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Emmerson Munangagwa (file photo).

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in Zimbabwe tomorrow on a working visit that will see him discussing bilateral relations with his counterpart, President Mnangagwa.

His office confirmed the visit in a statement yesterday.

President Ramaphosa, who is also the Sadc chair, will also visit Mozambique.