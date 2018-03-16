15 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir Briefed On Outcome of Sheikh Sanousi Visit to Chad

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Bashir, was thursday briefed on the outcome of the recent visit by Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Sanousi to Chad which dealt with relations between the Sudan and Chad.

He also told the president about his meeting with president Idris Debby of Chad , borders control and development of trade between the two countries.

Sanousi who met President Bashir, at the Presidential Palace, said the meeting also discussed means for strengthening relations with Turkey in the economic and political fields, especially after the recent visit to Sudan by Turkish President, Receep Tayyeb Erdogan.

