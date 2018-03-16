South Africa: School of Government Conducts Executive Induction Programme, 15 to 17 Mar

press release

The 3rd Leg of the Executive Induction Programme takes off!

The National School of Government is conducting the Executive Induction Programme (EIP) from 15-17 March 2018, in Pretoria. This is the 3rd session of the roll out of the programme since its launch in March 2017. The purpose of the EIP is to induct newly appointed HODs to better serve the citizens of South Africa through exemplary leadership and perform in a way that contributes to real value creation within their Departments and across government. The induction directive require the NSG to deliver a compulsory induction programme for Heads of Departments (HODs) at salary 15 and 16, in the National and Provincial spheres.

The EIP is a response to the "Directive on Compulsory Capacity Development Mandatory Training Days and Minimum Entry Requirements for Senior Management Service (SMS)", approved by Cabinet on 22 October 2014 and signed into effect by Minister of Public Service and Administration on the 25th November 2014. Since its inception, 24 executive managers have been trained and are undergoing continuous mentorship.

The goal of the programme is not only to familiarize participants with their specific work environment but also to inspire participants to build a public service which responds effectively and collectively to their task. It is about building a capable and committed public service cadre with the necessary knowledge, skills and attitudes to do the job effectively.

The EIP is not a once off event. It is spread over a period of time to allow time for preparation, reflection and review, and self-correction where necessary. The main contact session, a "Lock-down Seminar", will be preceded by various assignments, and followed up with post Seminar assignments as well as related learning development opportunities.

The accompanying Post Learning Support Programme is aimed at continued development through a mentoring programme, a separate caching programme, Thought Leadership platforms extend and challenge managers' thinking and International study opportunities. This will assist managers growing further into visionary national leaders. The Lockdown Seminar is a key part of the programme, and at this intensive, immersion type learning session, we will begin a process of continuous learning and development, based on personal development, and supported by a strong network of colleagues who will provide continuous support in the journey.

This programme is designed for newly appointed Heads of Departments at levels 15 and 16(DDG and DG levels), at national and provincial spheres. Consideration could also be given to those Heads of Department appointed in the past three years. Heads of state owned entities and Chapter 9 institutions could also be included. Despite the inclusion of DDGs in the programme, the EIP focuses on the functions of the HOD, a role DDGs will inevitably assume as they act for and support the HOD in his or her role.

It is envisaged that participants will have the ability to align personal values and attributes to the Constitutional values; adapt ethos of servant leadership in relation to the citizens of South Africa; be able to make effective, ethical and accountable decisions to address complex problems; have the ability to work together effectively in undertaking tasks; and the ability to have improved knowledge and skills for managing the political/ administrative interface.

Issued by: National School of Government