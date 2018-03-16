16 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President's Tie Auctioned for $15 000

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leonard Ncube

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's neck tie was yesterday auctioned for $15 000 at the 5th Edition of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Africa Roundtable in Victoria Falls and the money will be donated to a hospital in the resort town.

President Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour, officially opened the roundtable whose aim is to create a forum for business, commerce and industry to work together in complementing Government policy.

Soon after presenting his speech, the President was asked by the director of ceremonies, Mr Gary Thompson, one of the country's leading marketing and advertising consultants, to remove his tie for a "ritual".

"Your Excellency Sir, I would like to ask you to loosen up your tie, and remove it totally and give it to me," said Mr Thompson to President Mnanga- gwa.

The President removed his tie and handed it over, much to the excitement of hundreds of executives from the private and public sector, as well as Government officials.

Mr Tafadzwa Musarara, chairman of the Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe, bought the tie after beating other contenders whose financial muscle only stretched up to $10 000.

"I am excited and overwhelmed," said Mr Musarara. "I will not sell it, why should I?"

President Mnangagwa was then handed two brand new ties, one of them a "Donald Trump" with the colours of the United States flag.

He put on the new tie which Mr Thompson said was symbolic of the President's "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra.

The CEOs were also asked to remove their ties which were put into a box, to show that they were "loosening up and willing to close the distance between businesses and Govern- ment".

Also present at the occasion were Ministers Cain Mathema (Matabeleland North) and Mike Bimha (Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development), Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and senior Government officials.

Zimbabwe

Govt Throws Businessman Chivayo Under the Bus

The Office of the President and Cabinet today threw businessman and Intratrek managing director, Mr Wicknell Chivayo… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.