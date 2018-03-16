15 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Harmer Magic Jolts Knights

Simon Harmer bagged his fourth five-for in seven matches as the log-leading Warriors moved into a commanding position after the opening day of their Sunfoil Series encounter against the champion Knights in East London on Friday.

The right-arm spinner took five for 36 - in the process moving past 40 wickets for the season - as the visitors were bowled out for 188 after losing the toss and being sent into bat first.

Harmer's 20th career five-wicket haul was backed up well by two wickets apiece from Tladi Bokako (2/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/54), with the hosts then going to stumps on 77 for two, trailing by 111.

It was the perfect day one in the penultimate round of games for the Warriors, who are chasing a first-ever first-class cricket title of the franchise era.

A win will take a massive step towards getting there and they made the most of bowling first at Buffalo Park by dismissing the Knights in only 59.4 overs.

In fact, it could have been far worse for the Central Franchise after they were reduced to 41 for six before lunch, before Ryan McLaren's 73 (98 balls, 10 fours, 1 six), 44 from Patrick Kruger and an unbeaten 34 from Duanne Olivier added a measure of respectability to their total.

Eddie Moore (35) and 34 not out from Gihahn Cloete then helped take the home side to the close in a powerful position.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

