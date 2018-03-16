Cameroon: MTN Elite One - Difficult Race for Favourites

The national football championship enters the eighth playing day this weekend across the country.

The weekend will be full of Football as the MTN Elite One championship rumbles into the eighth playing day. Eight matches have been programmed in stadiums across the country. Football lovers will have the opportunity to watch young Cameroonians display rich talents in the sport. After seven playing days the competition is stiff as much has still not changed at the top of the league table. The battle continues to be a tough one especially for those teams considered as the favourites.

The eighth playing day promises to be exciting as each team will be fighting hard to improve on their positions on the league table. At the moment Feutcheu FC of Djiko is topping the table with 14 points. They are running neck-to-neck with Fovu of Baham with 14 points each. UMS Loum have 13 points and Coton Sport have 12 points.

According to the official programme from the Professional Football League of Cameroon, league leaders, Fetcheu FC, will play against UMS Loum. The team will be out for a win in order to stay at the top. Meanwhile, the battle for positioning between UMS Loum and Fovu given that both teams are separated by one point and are already putting up strategies to overthrow the leader.

For this weekend Coton Sport will welcome New Stars in Garoua. Coton Sport will be out to win in order to move up to the second spot. With the experience of the new Head Coach, Ebwelle Bertin, Coton Sport is expected to improve its performance and rise to the top. In Limbe, Bamboutos will welcome Dragon Yaounde, In Bafang Unisport will welcome Union Sportif of Douala. In Buea Astres will play against Fovu. In Yaounde Eding Sport will play against AS Fortuna in Football Training Centre in Mbankomo and APEJES will play against Stade Renard at the Yaounde Military Stadium.

At the Football Training Centre in Odza, Colombe will play against YOSA and Yafoot will play against Aigle Royal. The new Head Coach of Aigle Royal, Minkreo Birwe is expected to help boost the performance and wake the team up from slumber. The team has not recorded any victory since the start of the championship. Aigle Royal occupies the bottom position on the league table with three points.