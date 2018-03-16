South Africa: Maiden Agathangelou Ton Gives Titans the Edge

A maiden Sunfoil Series century by Andrea Agathangelou helped the Titans reach stumps on the opening day of their round nine encounter against the Cape Cobras in a strong position at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

The right-hander made 105 (190 balls, 19 fours) - his 11th career ton - as the away side closed on 280 for six after winning the toss and batting.

Farhaan Behardien also shone with an unbeaten 56 (94 balls, 5 fours) but two wickets each by Tshepo Moreki (2/60) and Dane Paterson (2/65) ensured that the hosts kept chipping away.

The match is the penultimate one for both sides in the 2017/18 season with both amongst five sides that still have a chance of winning the title.

The Cobras entered the game second and the Titans fourth, but the latter were likely to be more pleased with their day one showing.

Agathangelou and Behardien provided the backbone for most of the day with others batting around them.

Heinrich Klaasen (35) and Shaun von Berg (42) were the other major contributors with Eldred Hawken (10 not out) the other not out batsman at the close.

Source: Sport24