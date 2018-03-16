15 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maiden Agathangelou Ton Gives Titans the Edge

Tagged:

Related Topics

A maiden Sunfoil Series century by Andrea Agathangelou helped the Titans reach stumps on the opening day of their round nine encounter against the Cape Cobras in a strong position at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

The right-hander made 105 (190 balls, 19 fours) - his 11th career ton - as the away side closed on 280 for six after winning the toss and batting.

Farhaan Behardien also shone with an unbeaten 56 (94 balls, 5 fours) but two wickets each by Tshepo Moreki (2/60) and Dane Paterson (2/65) ensured that the hosts kept chipping away.

The match is the penultimate one for both sides in the 2017/18 season with both amongst five sides that still have a chance of winning the title.

The Cobras entered the game second and the Titans fourth, but the latter were likely to be more pleased with their day one showing.

Agathangelou and Behardien provided the backbone for most of the day with others batting around them.

Heinrich Klaasen (35) and Shaun von Berg (42) were the other major contributors with Eldred Hawken (10 not out) the other not out batsman at the close.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Clitoris Collector' Sentenced to Life in Prison

Danish national Peter Frederiksen, who was arrested after 21 clitorises were found in his freezer, has been sentenced to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.