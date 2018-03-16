Kenya: Kerr Laughs Off Esperance Mind Games

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has warned his players against falling for the "mind games" currently being employed by Tunisian giants Esperance ahead of their Caf Champions League tie away on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were expected to depart for Tunis, via Doha, Qatar Thursday night, ahead of Sunday's evenly poised first round, second leg clash against the 'Blood and Gold' of Tunisia.

Having watched the two teams settle for a barren draw in the first leg in Machakos 10 days ago, Kerr remains confident his side has the capability of at least scoring that away goal which would be crucial.

"We can score," the 51-year-old English trainer, who will miss the services of Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikhan and fellow forward Kevin 'Ade' Omondi in Tunis, said in an assured tone.

"I believe in my boys despite almost everyone believing this is mission impossible."

"I have urged my boys to ignore the side shows and instead prepare to play under extreme pressure," Kerr added.

"We expect a tough game alongside an intimidating atmosphere when we come up against a seasoned and quality opponent. So we have to score, and I believe we can."

At the same time, the Tunisian champions rescheduled this clash that was earlier slated for Saturday in a decision K'Ogalo has bitterly protested.

Commenting on the same, Gor's long-serving chairman Ambrose Rachier suggested this could be a plan to destabilise his team ahead of the clash at the 60,000-seater Stade Olympique de Rades.

K'Ogalo need a win or a scoring draw to eliminate the Tunisian champions and progress to the money spinning group stage of this competition.

The last time Esperance lost at home to any opposition in the Caf competitions was in 2014, after falling to Libya's Ahly Benghazi.

The aggregate loser of this tie will drop to the Caf Confederation Cup knockout phase.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Shaban Odhoji

Defenders: Harun Shakava (captain), Godfrey Walusimbi, Wesley Onguso, Joash Onayngo, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi

Midfielders: Philemon Otieno, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Lawrence Juma, Cersidy Okeyo, Francis Kahata, Sammy Onyango, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi

Forwards: Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo