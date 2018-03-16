Kenya: Floods - Villagers Spend Night on Trees in Marsabit

Desperate situations call for desperate measures and the Kenyans who came face to face with the blessing-turned-curse that is rains know this only too well.

Take the case of Manguno Algana village in Marsabit County, who spent Thursday night on trees, for instance.

55 HOMES

The more than 20 resident were trapped on tree tops after Lag Balal seasonal river in Maikona breached its banks and flooded their homes.

Elgade Location chief Adano Budha on Friday said more than 55 households had lost all their goats and sheep.

He said camels were left trapped in the grazing fields since they could not get home while some of the goats were killed by wild animals.

"They had been grazing when the water, as well as the sand, from the river came rushing. There was no escape hence they climbed on trees and their livestock were all washed away," he said.

Two young men who escaped the floods, he said, suffered scorpion bites. Luckily, no human life was lost in the Marsabit floods.

NAIROBI SCHOOL

"The place is currently inaccessible... even though the water level has gone down," said Mr Budha.

The chief urged local leaders to come to the aid of the residents since they had lost all their sources of livelihood.

In Nairobi, pupils at Lukenya Academy spent Thursday night in school after Athi River broke its banks at Mto wa Mawe bridge, making the trip back home impossible.

Day-scholars at the school use the bridge every day.

The school, which has boarding facilities, notified parents in advance that their children would not make the trip back home.

In a text message, seen by the Nation, the school informed parents that efforts had been made to make their children overnight comfortable.

BRIDGE

"Please be advised that your child has been brought back to school for the night. All steps have been taken to assure your child a comfortable stay in school. Your child will be brought home as normal tomorrow evening. Sorry for the inconvenience," the message read.

The school confirmed to the Nation on Friday morning that all pupils were safe and day-scholars would be returned home in the evening.

On Thursday, motorists using the Nairobi - Mombasa highway were diverted to Kangundo Road after the bridge was submerged and later collapsed due to the heavy rains.

Things however got worse on Kangundo Road after the Joska - Kamulu bridge was washed away by raging waters in River Athi, cutting off the road.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua advised motorists to turn back.

"Those trying to use the road for Nairobi or Machakos should turn back. Our engineers on Mombasa road are busy repairing the Mto ya Mawe bridge so that we can open the road," he said.

Governor Alfred Mutua said the teams will help evacuate those affected by the floods and provide relief.

Additional reporting by Harry Misiko.