Kenya: Trio Seal Kenya Open Slots

Three professionals Thursday joined the list of Kenya Open qualifiers after the conclusion of the 2018 PGK Masters at Muthaiga Golf Club's par 71 course.

The three, David Odhiambo of Nyanza Golf Club, Sigona's Mohit Mediratta and home pro Jeff Kubwa, now join a list of 19 others to complete Kenya's entry list of 22 pros for next week's Open at the same venue.

Odhiambo, who led from day one, shot one over par 72 for an all rounds total of four under par 280, beating Mediratta by one shot.

Another Muthaiga pro Greg Snow, fired an excellent four under par 67 on the wet Muthaiga course for a total of 282, but Snow had already qualified from the first five events, hence Kubwa, who had posted level par 71 for 284, clinched the third slot.

The final round of the 72 hole event started late because of the heavy rains in the morning, which flooded the course which seems to suit the local pros, as there were many impressive under par scores than any other round.

"The greens became slow but for the benefit of many players who are used to slow greens. If it rains next week, many Kenyan players will do well in the open,' said Odhiambo, who birdied the 12th and 18th and dropped shots on the first, sixth and eighth holes.

Mediratta dropped five shots at the front nine, but managed to pick up birdies at the seventh, 12th and 17th with an eagle earlier at the par four-fourth.

Kubwa made birdies on the third, 10th and 18th, after bogeying the first, sixth and ninth.

It was birdie time for Snow, who picked three at the front nine's fourth, sixth and eighth and at the 10th, 16th and 18th, dropping shots only at the first, 11th and 15th for his round of 67.

Also firing a 67 was Kenya Amateur Strokeplay champion Daniel Nduva, who tied for fifth with Sigona pro Sujan Shah on 287. Nduva made five birdies with only one bogey at the first hole.

Those who did not make it still have a chance to grab the three slots on offer during the Kenya Open Golf Limited organized Pre-Qualifying event at Vet Lab on Monday.

The final leader board in the 2018 PGK Masters;

280 David Odhiambo 68, 64, 76, 72

281 Mohit Mediratta 72, 68, 70, 71

282 Greg Snow 72, 70, 73, 67 *

284 Jeff Kubwa 70, 70, 73, 71

287 Daniel Nduva(a) 77, 73, 70, 67

287 Sujan Shah 72, 70, 73, 72

288 John Wangai 72, 70, 74, 72

289 Ganeev Giddie 72, 72, 73, 72.