16 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Heavy Rains Hamper Cholera Response Efforts in Garissa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdimalik Hajir

Three more people have succumbed to cholera in Garissa County as heavy rains render roads impassable hampering response efforts, officials say.

Two people died last week in Balambala, county officials say.

Garissa County executive committee member in charge of Health Ahmednathir Omar said the latest victims in Saka were too weak by the time response team were attending to them.

He said the latest victims in Saka were too weak by the time response team were attending to them adding that all the victims comes from rural areas in Balambala sub-county.

Mr Omar's vehicle and that county Health committee chairman got stuck in the mud on Friday while they were way to Saka to assess the situation.

He said the county dispatched more medical supplies and staff to Saka and other affected areas to support the response interventions.

The team he said have also engaged Imams and local chiefs in a bid to sensitise locals to observe hygiene during this rainy season.

"We are optimistic we will contained as we did it in some other areas in the county," he said.

Kenya

Labour Court Stops Lecturers' Strike

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped the ongoing lecturers strike and declared it unlawful as well as… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.