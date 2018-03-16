Zimbabwe: Mutasa Upbeat Ahead of Chicken Inn Tie

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is confident ahead of the opening Castle Larger Premiership tie against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Although he acknowledged it would be a tough encounter, with his charges having suffered defeats to the Gamecocks before, he maintained they were looking forward to the challenge.

"Chicken Inn are our bogey side and I know it will be a tough encounter, but we are ready for the challenge. It's a very important game where what we have been doing in our preseason preparations will be reflected. We have done our homework and are looking forward to the match," said Mutasa.

Dynamos were handed back to back defeats by Chicken Inn in 2016 losing 3-0 in Bulawayo before suffering a 2-3 defeat at home.

However, last term they managed to overcome the Gamecocks 1-0 with the other encounter ending goalless.

With Joey Antipas who won the league championship with the Bulawayo side now back in charge after a stint in South Africa, it points to a potentially explosive encounter.

More so after Dynamos declared they want to surpass the achievement of last term where they finished as runners up to FC Platinum.

But they face the prospect of playing without their top marksman Christian Ntouba Epoupa who is battling with the club hierarchy to try and get his outstanding dues amounting to $16 000 including signing on fees as well as salaries and allowances.

Mutasa said they were hoping the issue would be resolved before they embark on the trip to Bulawayo.

"He has been training and is looking sharp. We are just praying that his issue with management will be resolved before we go to Bulawayo," said Mutasa.

Epoupa was influential in Dynamos championship bid last term, contributing 12 goals to earn a place on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar.

He had the second highest individual goals tally in the league after Dominic Chungwa.

Mutasa also said they were happy with former Harare City striker Kuda Kumwala whom they have been assessing and had since recommended him to management for them to sign him on.

"We have always known Kuda and judging from what we have seen at training, we are happy with him. We would want him to be part and parcel of this squad and its now left to the executive to agree terms with the player," said Mutasa.

The Dynamos gaffer said apart from Emmanuel Mandiranga and Peace Makaha who were still nursing injuries everyone was fit and ready for the match.

Mutasa, like he did last term, has assembled a new look squad with a number of young players set to play a big part in the championship bid.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Nichrut FC v Mutare City (Mandava), Yadah FC v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields),

Sunday: Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Triangle (Mandava), Caps United v Harare City (National Sports Stadium)