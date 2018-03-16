Namibia: Netball Teams Ready for Newspaper Cup

All regions have finalised their squads for the 2018 Namibian Newspaper Cup and it is all systems go when the competition kicks off, Netball Namibia (NN) Public Relations Officer, Rebekka Goagoses has said.

The 18th edition of the Namibian Newspaper Cup, which will include netball for the first time, is slated for Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region from 30 March to 2 April 2018.

Speaking to Nampa on Wednesday, Goagoses said it was not an easy journey selecting the 12 players per team, but they are happy with the work done by the regional selectors.

"Each regional delegation will consist of 12 players, a team manager, a coach, an assistant coach, secretary general and the regional chairperson, who will be head of delegation, so there will be 17 people per delegation," she said.

Goagoses said it is all systems go for the teams that will be competing in Zambezi.

"As a federation we are hopeful that our maiden appearance at this competition will be a successful one," she said.

She added that despite experiencing glitches here and there during the selection process, they are confident that the best players were selected during the trials.

Goagoses said only the best players at the regional trials made the cut to the final squads, but NN is looking at ways to reach out to all disadvantaged young players for inclusion in future competitions.

"If you look at a region like Otjozondjupa or Kunene, they are very big and not everyone is reached for selection but in the future, we want to host these trials early, so we have teams going out to places Tsumkwe and Opuwo to host trials and we can include everyone in this national event," she said.

The eligibility for the netball tournament is limited to players born on or after 31 December 1999.

Goagoses stated that the tournament will have four group stages, followed by knockout rounds in the quarter and semi-finals.

This will then be followed by play-offs for third and fourth place, and the final.

