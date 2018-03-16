16 March 2018

South Africa: Rabada Latest - Appeal Hearing Set for Monday

Suspended Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada will have his appeal hearing with the ICC on Monday .

Michael Heron QC of New Zealand has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner for the hearing, which will be held via videoconference.

Heron will have 48 hours to arrive at a decision once the hearing is complete.

That means that, if Rabada's punishment is dropped from a Level 2 to a Level 1 after the appeal, he would be able to play in Thursday's third Test against Australia at Newlands.

Rabada was suspended for the remaining two matches of the ongoing four-Test series after being handed three demerit points and a 50 per cent fine by ICC Match Referee Jeff Crowe for an inappropriate and deliberate shoulder contact with Australia captain Steve Smith on the opening day of the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

The conduct breach took Rabada's demerit points to the threshold of eight points leading to the suspension. He was subsequently handed another demerit point for a send-off given to David Warner in Australia's second innings, taking his total demerit points to nine.

Cricket South Africa will be represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

JUST IN: Kagiso Rabada's appeal against his suspension following a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct will be heard on Monday, 19 March. READ ? https://t.co/QGlSbCCDDq pic.twitter.com/Qn53jGatD1-- ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2018

