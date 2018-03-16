Eritrea: Going Against People's Wish

editorial

Eritreans have fought for thirty years bitterly against various colors of oppressors which eventually they won independence. The aspirations were not only to get independence but also democracy, economic development and justice accompanied with equality. However, their aspirations seemed evaporated into the air. As a result, scholars called the flag independence since President Isayas Afworqi followed completely different path contrary to the Eritrean ambition.

In the last twenty four years, Eritrea has not got constitution, court, economic and political policy. Ironically, the state formation is delayed as the party is leading the people and the country. The one man rule is not to be considered as government but as mafia groups who are sucking the blood of their own citizens. Aiming at creating lifts in the social fabric, Isayas applied divide and rule tactics. This tactics produced social and economic crisis. The Muslims and the Christians are made to mistrust each other. The various tribes do not trust others and vis-à-vis. The mistrust did not stop here. However, husband never trust his wife, mother does not trust her son. The political, social and economic crisis occurred in Eritrea will take quarter of century to heal.

The violent foreign policy Eritrea adapted has singled out completely from the international community. As a result, the people are suffering from serious drought and poverty. No country trades legally with Eritrea. The mafia group of Eritrea led by Isayas fully controls every cent trade of the export and import. Citizens are not allowed to do so.

Eritrea has developed a global status as a 'regional peace spoiler' and exporter of political instability which is reportedly said to have been obscuring the efforts to bring peace and the process of economic integration in the region. For the last twenty years, the ruling party of Asmara has clashed with Sudan, Yemen, Djibouti and finally with Ethiopia irresponsibly which claimed hundreds of thousands of human and material lose. The one-man rule in Eritrea acted illegally and seriously weakened and violated international laws, as a result created political instability which has obscured development efforts in the whole region.

Besides its support to Yemeni, Sudan, Ethiopia outlawed armed groups, the government of Asmara has been caught red-handed while training, financing and arming the internationally Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group operating in Somalia.

Expectedly, Somalia remains a breeding ground for terrorists who pose serious threat to the whole region and beyond. It was for this obvious reason that the UN Security Council adapted an arms embargo and targeted sanctions on Eritrean leadership, owing to Eritrean involvement in Somalia conflict and refusal to withdraw its invading forces from Djibouti territory in December 2009 which toughened its sanctions again in November 2011.

Albeit, the rulers of Eritrea are reportedly continuing interventions secretively in Somalia, for example in the form of challenging of funds to Somalia, including to individuals associated with Al-Shabaab or other militants opposing to the recognized government of Somalia, the UN sanction partially contained it. Hitherto, it was still reported that the Eritrean Mafia-styled regime channels more than 80,000 US dollars to Al-Shabaab monthly.

The UN bothered of Eritrea's continued destabilizing role in the region and serious human violation activities at home was forced to appoint special rapporteur on the situation inside Eritrea. Thus, the Inquiry Commission appointed by the UN Human Rights Commission came up with 800 paged reports last June 2015 concluding that gross human rights violation amounting to genocide has been committed inside Eritrea by the current regime since 1991. The report confirmed that systematic killings against the ethnic group of Kunama, Afar, Saho was taken place. Sexual abuse and sex slavery was committed by the authorities against very young girls who are brought to Sawa Military Training Camp in the name of national service. To put it precisely, all forms of human rights violation are being conducted in Eritrea. The report was almost entirely poured with unwavering support from the people of Eritrea in particular and the international community in general who demonstrated in Europe and other western countries in support of it.

As the hostile foreign policy of Eritrea has been engaged mainly in dismantling peace and harmony in the region, the state has been increasingly singled out as regional spoiler and almost completely isolated from the international community.

It, however, seemed that majority of the European states got confused or intentionally ignoring the bottlenecks facing the people of Eritrea. EU missed the fact that it is the regime who is the main source of the political turmoil both in the Horn that masterminds the exodus migrations at home.

_The political and social crisis rampantly happening in Eritrea currently has been designed knowingly since day one so that it can keep the people politically divided and weak. Such ugly tactics applied by the regime helped it to distance its own people far from demanding democracy, justice and economic development and most importantly it helped the ruler from being checked.

_Actually, there is a joke inside Eritrea that the prisons outnumber the schools. No party election, no congresses exist. Having made sure the silence of its own people, the regime has been engaged in serious human rights violation activities and collaborating with outlawed terrorist groups in the whole Horn of Africa. The silence of its people gave it the confidence to act at will regardless of set international and continental rules. We cannot talk about local rules since there are none set so far.

The political crisis in turn created social and economic crisis. Thus, hopeless societies are majority. Acute poverty and illiteracy are rampant and are the sources for migration. Not a single Eritrean knows about the country's political system or has no prediction where his/her country is heading. Social confusion accompanied by fear and poverty is dominant mentality in today's Eritrea.

If there are no clear political principles, there could not be economic strategies in the first place. All do not exist in today's Eritrea. As a result, citizens are confused what to do. Hence, they choose to flee to the forced conscription, beatings, killings, detention.