South Africa: Debutants Put Dolphins in Control

Two wickets each by debutants Okuhle Cele and Ethan Bosch helped put the Dolphins in command after the opening day of their Sunfoil Series encounter against the Highveld Lions at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The two fast bowlers were complemented well by Senuran Muthusamy (2/20) as the hosts reached stumps on 207/7 after winning the toss and batting first in the penultimate round of games.

Cele was the pick of the bowlers after claiming two for 19, while fellow quick Bosch nabbed two for 26 leaving the bottom-of-the table Lions on 82 for five at one stage.

But Omphile Ramela dug in with 60 (171 balls, 9 fours) during a 70-run sixth-wicket stand with Wiaan Mulder (38) to help rebuild, but both then fell to leave their side on 167/7.

However, Mangaliso Mosehle (37 not out) and Aaron Phangiso (11) took their team to the close without further damage.

