16 March 2018

Malawi: Cashgate Convict Kalonga Slapped With Seven Years Jail Sentence

By Chancy Namazunda

Lilongwe High Court Judge Fiona Mwale has sentenced cashgate convict, Leonard Kalonga to seven and half years in jail.

Kalonga, a former tourism officer, was found guilty and convicted of conspiracy to defraud government using forged documents and paid the money to bogus suppliers.

Other charges included laundering of K520 million where he facilitated, abated and aided acquisition of six Scania Marcopolo semi-luxury buses on instruction from then Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo and laundering which were proceeds of serious crime between April and September 2013 with other persons to the tune of K3.2 billion.

He changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to theft and laundering about K3 billion.

On the charge of conspiracy to defraud the government, Mwale sentenced Kalonga to one year, on facilitating money laundering, he has been sentenced to two years while on a money laundering charge he will serve a sentenced of seven years and half in jail.

The sentences will run concurrently, which means Kalonga will be in jail for seven and half years.

Among other things, Judge Mwale said the court considered different factors before coming up with the sentences.

"The convict has been cooperative, remorseful and restituted five vehicles and two houses to government totaling K72 million," said Mwale.

Kalonga's lawyer, Manuel Theu, said he will consult his client first on the way forward.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale said "we are satisfied" with the sentence.

