Ghana: 38 Newly Created District, Municipal Assemblies Take Off Across Country

Government officials yesterday held inaugural ceremonies for all the 38 newly created districts and municipal assemblies spread across eight of the 10 regions.

In Accra Castro Zangina-Tong, reports that Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, inaugurated the Krowor Municipal Assembly at Nungua in Accra yesterday.

She said that the progress of the Assembly would largely depend on unity and peaceful co-existence of the people and made a passionate appeal, especially, to the past and present executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to bury their political differences and make meaningful contribution towards the development of the area.

She said that the government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would not renege on the promises he had made to Ghanaians as regards the free Senior High School, One District - One Factory and other projects that would inure to the benefit of the citizenry.

Hajia Alima asked the people to stop agitations on the siting of district capitals or who should be appointed the Chief Executive stressing that these unhealthy practices were counterproductive.

"The necessary financial and material resources that would come to your Assembly should be monitored carefully and ensure judicious as well as effective use of all available resources, for the achievement of planned programmes, goals and targets," she said.

The Krowor Mumicipal Assembly is carved from the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) which comprised Teshie and Nungua towns.

The Ministry of Local Government presented some computers and accessories to the staff to start work immediately and urged them to take the issue of revenue mobilisation seriously.

David Kodjo in Koforidua reports that the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly was inaugurated by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

He urged members of the assembly and traditional authorities to work together towards its development rather than agitating over who occupies what position.

The assembly which was carved out of New Juaben Municipal Assembly consists of assembly members from 20 electoral areas, nine government appointees and the Member of Parliament for the New Juaben North Constituency.

It was consequently sworn in by a Koforidua high court judge, Justice Richard Mackogyapwah at the ceremony held at the Effiduase Methodist School Park.

He said government as part of its new approach to drive the agenda for change, growth, job creation and prosperity for all can be achieved only if it brings governance to the doorstep of the people.

He added that bringing governance closer to the people was the surest way of ensuring effective and efficient decentralisation through grassroots participation, better planning and improved service delivery in local communities.

The minister entreated all stakeholders to be focused, committed and pursue the agenda of development with one purpose while government works to accelerate and sustain decentralisation.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development who is also the Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, Adjei Boateng appealed to traditional authorities to release plots of land for the construction of administrative blocks for the running of the newly created municipality.

Also present at the inauguration was the Board Chairman of COCOBOD, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, the Municipal Chief Executive for then New Juaben Comfort Asante and traditional authorities from New Juaben traditional area.

From Yunyoo in the Northern Region, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed called on the chiefs of the region to develop interest in the various assemblies while inaugurating the Yunyoo District Assembly.

He stated that chiefs were key stakeholders of the assemblies and that it was prudent for them to play an affective role in the activities of the assemblies in order to accelerate development in their communities.

He said it was therefore incumbent on all especially chiefs and assembly men to support the government in the promotion of good governance.

The newly created districts are Naton and Yunyon districts while the six elevated to municipal status include Sagnerigu, Nanumba North, East Gonja, Gushiegu, East Mamprusi and West Mamprusi assemblies.

From Jinijini in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Daniel Dzirasah reports that Berekum West and Pru West which hitherto were constituencies were inaugurated as districts.

Four other districts including Tano North and South, Jaman South and Atebubu Amantin were elevated to municipal status.

Brong -Ahafo Regional Minister Kwaku Asoma Cheremeh, appealed to chiefs, traditional rules and all other stakeholders to avoid agitations to fast track development in their areas.

According to him, as stipulated in Ghana's constitution, the local government was responsible for the formulation and execution of plans and programmes and strategies for the effective mobilisation of resources necessary for overall development of the district.

He commended the chiefs and people of the area for helping in the creation of the new district and expressed hope that they would lend their support for the betterment of the Berekum West District.

The paramount chief of Berekum traditional area, Dasebre Amankona Diawuo commended the government for considering the area in the creation of new districts and assured of the people's support in developing the area.

He called on the people to eschew division and discrimination in order to speed up development in area, noting that the new districts would ensure that smaller communities in the country would enjoy development in the country.

As part of the ceremony, Zoomlion Ghana Limited presented 30 waste bins and 10 motor tricycles to the two newly created districts; Pru West and Berekum West to kick start their sanitation operation.

From Garu in the Upper East Region, Samuel Akapule reports that the Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari inaugurated the newly created Tempane District Assembly while the Bolgatanga East Assembly was inaugurated by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Kofi Adda who is also the Member of Parliament of Navrongo Central.

This brings to fifteen the number of municipal and district assemblies in the region.

Whilst the Bolgatanga , the regional capital of the Upper East is splited into Bolgatanga Municipal and Bolgatanga East Assembly, that of the Garu-Tempane District is also divided into Gatu District and Tempane District.

Mr Bukari explained that the rationale behind the creation of the new district was to pave way for effective decentralisation process and entreated the citizens of the area to take advantage of the opportunity given to participate effectively in the decision-making process of the assembly to accelerate development.

The Member for the Tempane District Assembly, Mr Joseph Kpemkpa Dindiok who is also the Deputy Justice Minister and Attorney General entreated the chiefs and people in the area to unite and forge ahead to help the Assembly.

Meanwhile the swearing-in of the assembly members of the Bolgatanga East Assembly could not come on and had been postponed to tomorrow. The two new assemblies are also yet to elect their presiding members and to also have their district chief executives appointed by the President and to be endorsed by the assembly members.

From Adukrom in the Eastern Region, Samuel Opare Lartey, noted that Eastern Regional Minister, Kwakye Darfour who represented the President, inaugurated the Okere District Asembly.

Immediately after the Regional Minister inaugurated the district the 29 assembly members, ten appointees and 19 elected were sworn into office by the Akuapem North Magistrate, Madam Roda Donkor.

The newly created Okere district has 21 electoral areas representing 21 assembly members, ten appointees, a DCE and MP making 31 members who constitute the assembly.

From Ngleshie-Amanfro-Bortianor, Daniel Amoo reports that the newly created Ga South Municipal Assembly was inaugurated by Tina Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health and MP for Weija-Gbewa constituency.

Mrs. Mensah said, the objectives of establishing a new assemblies, was to achieve a sustainable, equitable and balanced socio-economic development within a decentralised environment.

She said the new district would strengthen leadership and capacity at all levels of the decentralised government machinery and create an enabling environment to enhance the development of urban and rural areas.