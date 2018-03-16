Ghana: Six in Court for Robbing Forex Bureau of Gh¢50,000

Kaji Kessena, also known as Kess Billion, the kingpin behind recent robbery attacks in Accra and Tema has appeared at the Accra Circuit Court "one" for allegedly robbing Cosmos Forex Bureau of GH¢50,000.

Appearing together with five others, the accused pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The others, Prince Nwanganga, also known as Festus, Okoro Amule, Godsgift Nwanganga, Efuah Prince Will and John Ani had all pleaded not guilty to the charges and would appear again on March 27.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo told the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh that the complainants, Sherif Ibrahim and Yussif Issah Mohammed were co-owners of Cosmos Forex Bureau, Greda Estate Roundabout, Accra.

He said on January 31, 2018 at about 8:30am when the bureau was opened, Kesena and Amule, wielding AK47 rifle, robbed Umar who was sitting in a cosmetic shop of GH¢2,350.00, one Iphone '6' valued at GH¢2,000.00, an Alcatel and LG mobile phones all valued at GH¢600.00.

Chief Insp. Dosoo said the accused also took a small bag containing a marriage certificate and two pen drives.

After robbing the first complainant, the prosecutor said the fourth accused held him (Umar) hostage, while Kesena, Nwaganga and Amule, armed with AK47 entered the forex bureau and robbed Mohammed of GH¢50,000, $1,900, 200 Euros and one HP computer valued at GH¢1,500.

The prosecutor said that a witness told the police during investigations that he spotted first and second accused and their accomplices in their blue Corolla car parked in front of the bureau before the robbery when he went to buy food.

Chief Insp. Dosoo said the witness said that whilst waiting to be served, he saw the accused drove off in the Toyota Corolla car.

The court heard that few moments after the attack, the complainants raised the alarm by the occupants of the car which was parked in front of the forex bureau.

The prosecutor submitted that police intelligence report led to the arrest of Nwanganga and Godsgift on February 2 at the Kojo City Night Club at Spintex at 2am.

He said Amule who left his place of abode and hid at Teshie First Junction was later arrested.

On February 16, the policeman said Umar identified Amule at an identification parade at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters as one of the persons who attacked and robbed the bureau.

On March 10, Kesena was arrested at Batsoona upon publication of his photos.

The accused have been remanded in police custody.