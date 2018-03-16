Ghana: Killing of Lebanese Cashier At Tema - 3 More Grabbed

Three more persons have been arrested at the Ashiaman municipality in connection with the robbery at the Royal Motors Limited and the killing of the Lebanese cashier in Tema a fortnight ago.

They are Chief Mohammed Moro, 40 alias Baba Guntu,scrap dealer, Ali Mukaili, 27, also known as Alimata, heavy duty mechanic, and Ussif Ibrahim, also known as Giwa , 26, an ex-convict.

The three who are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations are reported to have also engaged in series of robbery and attacks on a forex bureau in Accra and Tema.

Three other accomplices including two Nigerians are on the run and are being sought for by the Police, the Director-General in charge of Police Intelligence, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said earlier three accomplices identified as Salami Osman, alias Bebe, Kamara Ibrahim also known as Anokwaletse and 'Hila' kingpins of the gang were arrested in relation to both crimes.

The Director-General said information given by Ibrahim who was arrested in Kumasi earlier mentioned the gang members which led to the arrest of the three suspects on Wednesday at Ashiaman at about 3p.m.

COP Yohuno said during interrogation they confessed to the crime, adding that they told the police there were two other Nigerian accomplices who robbed the Royal Motors Limited last month and the following day attacked the Lebanese cashier who had gone to the bank to withdraw money meant for the payment of workers' salary.

The Director-General said the suspects attacked the Ashiaman tollbooth, a warehouse at Tema and a polytank factory where they attacked a police man and took his riffle away.

He said the suspects would be put before court soon.

COP Yohuno assured the public of police continuous efforts in ensuring that lives and properties were saved.

He called on the public to provide reliable information on criminal activities to ensure that crime cases were reduced in the country.

It was recalled that on February 28, four unidentified armed men attacked the Royal Motors in the North Industrial Area and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The attackers who were wearing face masks were said to have fired gunshots at the company's premises and took the money and absconded.

Within 24 hours at Tema, a Lebanese identified as Ahmed Safiadeen,54, a cashier at Delta Agro Company who was returning from the office after a bank transaction in which he withdrew GH¢200,000 was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen.