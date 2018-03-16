Zimbabwe Doesn't Deserve This Disgrace, Says Mugabe in First Interview

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has called for a meeting with his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying that Zimbabwe must return to "constitutionalism", following his ouster in November.

Mugabe said this at his mansion in Harare where he addressed journalists for the first time since his forced resignation.

Mugabe was forced to quit the political scene he had dominated since independence from Britain in 1980 when the military stepped in and Zanu-PF lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against their once beloved leader.

Since his dramatic reversal of fortune, he had largely stayed out of public life - until breaking his silence on Thursday.

"I don't hate Mnangagwa and I want to work with him. But he must be proper to be where he is. He is illegal.

"We must undo this disgrace we have imposed on ourselves. We don't deserve it. Zimbabwe does not deserve it. We want to be a constitutional country.... We must obey the law... I will discuss," Mugabe said.

The nonagenarian also said that Mnangagwa must invite him "properly" for talks.

"I am willing to discuss and I am willing to assist in that process but I must be invited properly. Currently I am isolated," said Mugabe.

Source: News24