16 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe Doesn't Deserve This Disgrace, Says Mugabe in First Interview

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has called for a meeting with his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying that Zimbabwe must return to "constitutionalism", following his ouster in November.

Mugabe said this at his mansion in Harare where he addressed journalists for the first time since his forced resignation.

Mugabe was forced to quit the political scene he had dominated since independence from Britain in 1980 when the military stepped in and Zanu-PF lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against their once beloved leader.

Since his dramatic reversal of fortune, he had largely stayed out of public life - until breaking his silence on Thursday.

"I don't hate Mnangagwa and I want to work with him. But he must be proper to be where he is. He is illegal.

"We must undo this disgrace we have imposed on ourselves. We don't deserve it. Zimbabwe does not deserve it. We want to be a constitutional country.... We must obey the law... I will discuss," Mugabe said.

The nonagenarian also said that Mnangagwa must invite him "properly" for talks.

"I am willing to discuss and I am willing to assist in that process but I must be invited properly. Currently I am isolated," said Mugabe.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Govt Throws Businessman Chivayo Under the Bus

The Office of the President and Cabinet today threw businessman and Intratrek managing director, Mr Wicknell Chivayo… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.