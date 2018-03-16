Zimbabwe: Financial Markets Indaba Nominated for Two Awards

Financial Markets Indaba, a series of business investment conferences has been nominated for two prestigious awards after getting recognition for its consistent efforts in bringing investors under one roof to discuss Zimbabwe's present and future fortunes.

The nominations came from the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK and Zimbabwe Achievers Awards South Africa Edition with Financial Markets Indaba nominated in The Best Event Of The Year in all the two ceremonies.

The Financial Markets Indaba is a series of investment conferences convened under Indaba Africa with a view to promote investment in Zimbabwe and across Africa. The Conferences are hosted annually in the three most important cities to Zimbabwe's capital markets: Harare, Johannesburg and London.

At the conferences, FMI assembles plenary sessions and closed door round-tables on economic topics including energy, telecommunications, transportation and water infrastructure in Zimbabwe.

Infrastructure Project developers, regulators and senior government officials attend the events and are part of round-table sessions where policy and key concerns on Zimbabwe are addressed.

The Financial Markets Indaba sensational rise to fame as Zimbabwe and Africa's most powerful business forum came from its recently held editions in Johannesburg, and London, running under the themes "Zimbabwe - Beyond The Headlines" & "Zimbabwe - How Long is The Long Game?"

The London FMI conference attracted 20 international speakers at the one-day event co-hosted by Thomas Reuters in September 2017, and the Johannesburg FMI conference was graced by a total of 24 international speakers.

In South Africa, the fifth edition co-hosted by Thomson Reuters attracted stakeholders in the financial services markets, fund managers, South African- based Development Finance Institutions, investment boutiques and other technical partners in Sandton.

The inaugural Financial Markets Indaba conference was held in Harare on 30 June 2016 at Meikles Hotel, attracting over 50 captains of industry who shared their views in various exciting panels including private equity, venture capital, infrastructure financing, distressed debt and other investment topics of interests.

The Financial Markets Indaba conference is the brainchild of young Zimbabwean technocrats, Ray Chipendo from Emergent Research, Patrick Muzondo based in the UK and Richard Moyo from Enrich Media.