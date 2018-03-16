Rhyno Maasdorp (29) spent almost two years in custody after appearing in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court about 20… Read more »

Windhoek — Former Springbok and Western Province captain Divan Serfontein has been appointed as a board member of newly-established Namibian Rugby Ltd, which was established by the Namibia Rugby Union earlier this year to serve as its commercial arm. Although details on his appointment remain sketchy, news coming from across the Orange River is that the legendary Springbok scrumhalf has been named as one of the board members of Namibian Rugby Ltd and is expected to get involved with Namibian rugby affairs soon. Serfontein, who is perhaps widely known for being the brand ambassador for Namibian Breweries Limited, represented the Springbok between 1980 and 1984 and also played club rugby for Western Province during his heyday. He is a medical doctor by profession.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.