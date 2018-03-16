Kenya: Heavy Rains Wash Off Coast School Games

Photo: Martin Mukangu/Daily Nation

Kaya Tiwi's basketball team players pose for photos with the Brookside National Secondary SchoolS Term One Games title at State House Girls on April 15, 2017.

Heavy rains disrupted the Coast secondary schools Term One games at the Kenyatta High School, Mwatate, on Thursday.

Basketball, handball and hockey matches had to be stopped for a better part of the day as the officials waited for the rains to stop.

At the time of going to the press, only a few games had to be played with the officials trying to look for alternative venues.

"We have three days to complete these games and must do everything possible to ensure the games are completed," Coast Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman Juma Bora said.

In the boys' basketball matches played, defending champions Aga Khan Academy lost 43-56 to Kaya Tiwi Secondary School while Ganze Secondary School from Kilifi defeated Mwambiti Secondary School from Taita Taveta 72-46 in Pool 'A' matches.

Boyss Pool 'B' action saw Shimo la Tewa Secondary School beat Dr Aggrey High School 98-46.

LACK OF FUNDS

In girls' matches, defending champions Kaya Tiwi beat Aga Khan Academy 118-03 in a match that had to be stopped with five minutes of the last quarter played due to heavy rains.

Other girls matches saw Mwakitawa from Taita beat Lake Kenyatta from Lamu 83-21 while Shimba Hills beat St Johns Kaloleni 44-19.

Tana River County failed to present the teams at the three-day championships due to what the officials said was "lack of funds."