15 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Heavy Rains Wash Off Coast School Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Martin Mukangu/Daily Nation
Kaya Tiwi's basketball team players pose for photos with the Brookside National Secondary SchoolS Term One Games title at State House Girls on April 15, 2017.
By Philip Onyango

Heavy rains disrupted the Coast secondary schools Term One games at the Kenyatta High School, Mwatate, on Thursday.

Basketball, handball and hockey matches had to be stopped for a better part of the day as the officials waited for the rains to stop.

At the time of going to the press, only a few games had to be played with the officials trying to look for alternative venues.

"We have three days to complete these games and must do everything possible to ensure the games are completed," Coast Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman Juma Bora said.

In the boys' basketball matches played, defending champions Aga Khan Academy lost 43-56 to Kaya Tiwi Secondary School while Ganze Secondary School from Kilifi defeated Mwambiti Secondary School from Taita Taveta 72-46 in Pool 'A' matches.

Boyss Pool 'B' action saw Shimo la Tewa Secondary School beat Dr Aggrey High School 98-46.

LACK OF FUNDS

In girls' matches, defending champions Kaya Tiwi beat Aga Khan Academy 118-03 in a match that had to be stopped with five minutes of the last quarter played due to heavy rains.

Other girls matches saw Mwakitawa from Taita beat Lake Kenyatta from Lamu 83-21 while Shimba Hills beat St Johns Kaloleni 44-19.

Tana River County failed to present the teams at the three-day championships due to what the officials said was "lack of funds."

Kenya

Labour Court Stops Lecturers' Strike

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped the ongoing lecturers strike and declared it unlawful as well as… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.