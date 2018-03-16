16 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Yanga Coach Upbeat Ahead of CAF Cup Tie

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans are brimming with confidence ahead of tomorrow's CAF Champions League first round, first leg clash against Township Rollers in Gaborone, Botswana.

"We are targeting an early away goal to minimize the pressure. If we are successful on that, we can knock them out and reach the group stage," said Lwandamina, who led Zambia's Zesco to the last four of the premier continental club championship two years ago.

"Our opponents are good on the ball. If we let them play, they will attack us more and score goals and things will be tougher for us," he added.

The winner after two legs qualifies for the group stage.

