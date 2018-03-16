16 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Wambura Up in Arms Against TFF

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) vice president, Michael Wambura, has been banned for life from all football-related activities for misconduct.

The TFF disciplinary committee slapped the ban on the former national soccer governing body's secretary general (then FAT) after he was found guilty of three corruption charges.

He had been charged for payment of illegal money (Sh84 million), forgeries of documents and conspiracy to illegally receive money from former TFF president, Jamal Malinzi and secretary general Andrew Mwesigwa.

After a two-hour hearing, which Wambura did not attend, the disciplinary committee confirmed yesterday that he (Wambura) had been found guilty on all charges and given a lifetime ban from the sport.

This means Wambura, who won the position during last year's general election of the national soccer governing body, he is no longer be the Mara Region Football Association (MRFA) chairman.

But Wambura condemned reports that he had been handed the ban when reached for comment later yesterday.

He said the meeting of the disciplinary committee led by Hamid Mbwezeleni, was "null and void" because it has no mandate to ban him.

He claimed that any action against a top TFF official could only be taken at a general meeting of the federation.

'No legal scrutiny'

Wambura said the announcement of the disciplinary committee that he had been banned for life from all football-related activities would not stand to legal scrutiny.

According to him, the TFF ethics committee also has no mandate to take disciplinary action against him.

"The lifetime ban from all football activities applies with immediate effect," the TFF information officer, Clifford Ndimbo said yesterday.

