Tanzania: TSC Moves to Resolve Teachers' Wrangles in Nkasi Schools

Nkasi — THE Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in Nkasi District, Rukwa Region, has advised the Acting Nkasi District Council Executive Director (DED), Mr Missana Kwangura, to refrain from arraigning Kabwe Secondary School Headmaster, Mr Jackson Mussa and one of his teachers, Mr Emmanuel Mbemba.

The TSC Nkasi District Secretary, Mr Richard Katyega, told the 'Daily News' yesterday over the phone that TSC absolutely agreed with suggestions of the probe team formed by Acting DED, Mr Missana, that both Mr Mussa and Mr Mbemba committed gross indiscipline by behaving against teaching moral principles.

Acting DED, Mr Missana formed the probe team to investigate allegations that Mr Mussa allegedly attacked and slapped one of his fellow teachers, Mr Mbemba, a Geography teacher in Form Three at the school. He further said that TSC agreed that Mr Mussa committed gross indiscipline against the teaching moral principles by slapping and kicking one of his junior colleagues, Mr Mbemba.

He is accused of entering into the school head's office and forcing him (Mr Mussa) to sign some permission letter - so that he could go with his Form Three Geography students for a study tour on Lake Tanganyika beaches.

" ... it's obvious that both of them have misbehaved according to teaching ethics ... we at TSC have counselled Mr Missana to refrain from taking them to court, because their case could be resolved or decided outside the courtroom amicably ... we have liaised with acting DED that next week TSC and DED will summon the two so that we can hear their cases, " added Mr Katyega.

The acting DED, Mr Missana, told this paper over the phone that he had since communicated this to TSC Nkasi District Secretary. Mr Mbemba is among the 20 secondary shool teachers in Nkasi District who have been transferred to primary school, the report shows.