Tanzania: Zanzibar On Spotlight As Business Forum Opens Today

Zanzibar — THE business community in Zanzibar is today expected to converge at the former chamber of the House of Representatives, to attend a business forum organised by the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN).

Today's forum becomes the fifth occasion following similar ones held in Simiyu, Mwanza, Tanga and Shinyanga regions. The forum, which has been organised by the State-owned media company (TSN) in collaboration with the Office of the Second Vice-President, Zanzibar Business Council, the Office of Urban West Regional Commissioner (RC) and the Zanzibar Ministry of Trade and Industries, is expected to attract entrepreneurs, businesspersons and service providers.

The forum is expected to attract between 300 and 400 participants. The Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Idd is expected to be the chief guest. Zanzibar Minister of Trade and Industries, Ambassador Amina Salum Ali has called upon TSN management to prepare multiple business forums in the Isles, instead of having only one.

"Zanzibar has a large number of business opportunities that need to be promoted, ranging from tourism, construction, spices, fishing, trade to housing sector, etc. All these need to be promoted and I think TSN can help us in this endeavour," she said.

TSN Managing Editor, Dr Jim Yonazi, said Zanzibar BusinessForum is expected to open the semi-autonomous state to the outside world in terms of marketing business opportunities available in the archipelago.

"We organise these forums for the major objective of showing one another areas that can create business opportunities for any interested person and also attract investment, because we feel that some areas are not fully exploited because they are not known to the public," he added. Among key participants during the forum will be the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sport, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe and TSN Board Chair, Hab Mkwizu.