A 37-year-old man has been jailed for 25 years after he was found guilty of sodomising a nine-year-old boy and forcing him to suck his manhood in full view of his younger sister.

The minors were reportedly on their way home from school.

As if that was not enough, the callous Tinoziya Mujee also sexually attacked the boy's five-year-old sister, forcing her to suck his manhood while her brother watched.

Mujee, from Tongogara Village in Headlands, was initially jailed for 30 years when he appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Livingstone Chipadza.

However, five years were set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Mujee, who was described as the devil's agent by the magistrate, was convicted on three counts of indecent assault in aggravated circumstances.

He denied the charges but was convicted after a full trial.

Prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira told the court that on January 22 this year, at around 5pm, Mujee was at Yorkshire Secondary School turn-off when he spotted the nine-year-old in the company of his sister on their way from school.

He then approached them, held their hands and led them to a secluded place about 30 metres from the Mutare-Harare highway.

After forcing them into a drain, Mujee ordered the nine-year-old boy to lie on his stomach, undressed him and forcibly had anal sex with him.

He then forced the boy to suck his manhood while his sister was watching.

After sexually attacking the Grade 3 pupil, Mujee turned to the five-year-old girl, who is doing ECD, and ordered her to suck his manhood.

The two revealed their ordeal to their mother, who lodged a police report.

Mujee, who was known to the two children as they were his employer's neighbours, was later arrested.

Meanwhile, two men from Chipinge will serve six months in prison each, for stealing 139 kilogrammes of macadamia nuts at Southdown Estate, reports our Chipinge correspondent Vincent Chikuvadze

Appearing before the new resident magistrate for Chipinge and Chimanimani, Mr Farai Gwitima, Isaac Ziyapenduka (20), who lives in Chivhunze Village under Chief Mutema, and Raybold Mapurisa (19), of Farm 28, Chipinge, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Mr Givemore Nyamayaro said on March 8 the duo hatched a plan to steal macadamia nuts and went to Southdown Estate, where they stole 139 kilogrammes of the produce after unlawfully harvesting it from the complainant's orchard.

The duo packed the macadamia nuts in sacks, hid them in the nearby bushes and proceeded to call their transporter to come and collect them.

However, the sacks were spotted by security guards, who later on set up a trap for the thieves.

The two were each sentenced to nine months imprisonment, while three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.