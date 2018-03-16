16 March 2018

Zimbabwe: Blow Own Trumpet, ED Tells Media

By Kudzanai Sharara

President Mnangagwa has urged the media to take a leading role in disseminating information to the world that Zimbabwe is in a new era and open for business.

Speaking at the 5th CEO Africa Round-table Conference underway here, the President said the media should continuously share Zimbabwe's vision and aspirations with the rest of the world.

"The media must take a leading, deliberate and patriotic stance that esteems our national interests, unity, values and aspirations, by disseminating information to the rest of the world, pronouncing that it is a new era and Zimbabwe is Open for Business."

