President Mnangagwa has urged the media to take a leading role in disseminating information to the world that Zimbabwe is in a new era and open for business.

Speaking at the 5th CEO Africa Round-table Conference underway here, the President said the media should continuously share Zimbabwe's vision and aspirations with the rest of the world.

"The media must take a leading, deliberate and patriotic stance that esteems our national interests, unity, values and aspirations, by disseminating information to the rest of the world, pronouncing that it is a new era and Zimbabwe is Open for Business."