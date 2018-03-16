15 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences to Mkhethwa Family

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that is currently on 'Taking Parliament to the People' program in the Eastern Cape sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of a Grade R learner, from Mbizana, who passed on after falling into a pit latrine toilet on Monday.

Five-year-old Ziwe Mkhethwa, a learner at Luna Primary School, was reported missing at the school on Monday and a search - involving police and the community - was conducted to find her. Unfortunately, her lifeless body was found the next day at the school's pit latrine toilet.

Upon hearing about these tragic news, a Mbizana based delegation of the NCOP - that is visiting the Eastern Cape to report back on progress made on commitments made during Taking Parliament to the People in November 2016 - visited the school to find out more about the incident. From the school the delegation also visited the home of the deceased pupil to offer its condolences and support to the family during this difficult time.

Education department officials who accompanied the delegation during this visit committed to provide mobile toilets to Luna Primary School before the end of this month and also offered to assist the family will funeral arrangements. The NCOP will closely monitor the implementation of this commitment.

The delegation requested a full report on the incident and also plans to ensure such an event never occurs again in the future.

The NCOP sends its condolences to her parents, the Mkhethwa family, the school and friends at this dark hour.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

