Tanzania: Govt Eyes Improved Hospitality, Tourism Service Provision

THE government has established new regulations aimed at overseeing operations of service providers in the tourism and hospitality sector in the country.

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Major General Gaudence Milanzi, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the regulations have been established under the Tourism Act No 29 of 2008.

Major General Milanzi made the revelation yesterday when presenting the final draft of the regulations during tourism and hospitality stakeholders' meeting convened at the ministry's headquarters in the city.

The regulations, according to the PS, are aimed at ensuring that quality services that meet international standards are provided in the sector and in turn boost competitiveness. Major General Milanzi said that the established regulations will see provision and maintaining of employees with knowledge and appropriate skills that will enable them compete in both national and international markets.

Other benefits include provision of job safety and security to employees and to ensure efficiency and integrity in the delivery of hospitality and tourism services. "The guidelines will also put in place a system that will recognise tourism and hospitality professions in the country," he noted, adding that the regulations will also enable the establishment of a professional institution to produce experts that fit the needs of the sector.

Commenting on the current state, the PS insisted on the need for professional ethics as vital tool that will ensure provision of appropriate and international standard services. "Efficiency is the only thing that matters in the sector and for that reason it needs employees who will adhere to professional ethics," he said.

Major General Milanzi further noted that if professional ethics were well observed by employees plus patriotism, there would be no need for special trainings to workers. On the other hand, the PS said that plans were underway to conduct an assessment to establish shortfalls in the tourism and hospitality sector.

He also expressed the need for all stakeholders in the sector, including the private sector, to cooperate and establish a better partnership to drive the sector. According to Major Milanzi, the private sector stands a better chance to take over and manage the sector as the government creates enabling environment. Meanwhile, stakeholders of the meeting are set to discuss the regulations, and deliberate on the way-forward