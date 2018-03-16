15 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Passes Division of Revenue Bill

The National Assembly, at its plenary sitting this morning, passed the Division of Revenue Bill.

The Bill provides for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for the 2018/2019 financial year. It also provides for the determination of each province's equitable share of the provincial share of that revenue and any other allocations to provinces, local government or municipalities from the national government's share of that revenue. The Bill also covers the conditions on which those allocations are made.

The Standing Committee on Appropriations' report to the Assembly, states that the committee agreed to the Bill without amendments. However, the committee made a number of recommendations on the Bill - to the Minister of Finance, the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, National Treasury and to the Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Basic Education and Transport.

These executive authorities are required to send Parliament their responses to the recommendations within 60 days.

To read the committee's full report on the Division of Revenue Bill, starting on page 11, please click: https://www.parliament.gov.za/storage/app/media/Docs/atc/95af1030-8453-43b0-8baf-cfa039cee20f.pdf

The Bill will now be referred to the National Council of Provinces for consideration.

