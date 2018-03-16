Zimbabwe: Govt Tackles Fuel Prices, Liquidity

Government is set to introduce a raft of measures to rationalise fuel prices while fighting against cash challenges through ongoing engagements with several countries, Special Advisor to the Presidency Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

He said the interventions, leveraging on the goodwill Zimbabwe is enjoying across the world after the peaceful political transition in November last year, could help tame prices.

The full rollout of the measures, he said, could also lay the foundation for the introduction of a stable currency.