Zimbabwe: Relocate Illegal Settlers, Govt Told

The Zanu-PF Politburo on Wednesday directed Government to relocate people that were resettled at prohibited places in rural areas.

The Politburo also noted Government's efforts in regularising unplanned settlements in urban areas that sprouted due to illegal sell of land by land barons.

"Those illegally settled in rural areas are being given notices to vacate, but those notices should also state that the settlers will only move after they have harvested their crops. In the meantime, authorities will be looking for alternative areas for those who were erroneously settled in prohibited areas," Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said in a statement yesterday.

On illegal urban settlements Cde Khaya Moyo said Government was correcting the anomalies.

"Those who have settlement in unplanned places or who were given land by land barons, who are fleecing the people, Government is regularising the situation by using the institutions that are responsible for housing, such as IDBZ, UDICORP and local authorities.

"Care is being taken to ensure that our people, who were genuinely seeking shelter are protected," he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo also spoke on Zanu-PF primary elections saying it was not yet time for campaigns.

"As regards to primary elections, those aspiring candidates in a given constituency will campaign together at all meetings and be allocated time to speak to the electorate regarding what they have to offer in terms of service to the people," he said.

"The time for campaigns has not yet started. The National Political Commissar Rtd Lt-General Engelbert Rugeje, who is also the Chairman of the Elections Commission will communicate to all provinces, when campaigns will start."

The country is holding harmonised elections later this year.

Zanu-PF has President Mnangagwa as its presidential candidate.