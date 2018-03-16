Ethiopia: UN Pleads for U.S.$80 Million to Feed Refugees in Ethiopia

The United Nations (UN) refugee agencies are requesting for 80 million dollars from donors to provide food assistance to refugees in Ethiopia.

The amount of food that refugees receive was cut by 20pc last year. It fell below the 2,100 Kilocalories per day required to sustain the average person. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Higher Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) forsee deeper cuts to the amount of food from April onwards unless new funding is received in March.

Without new contributions, 650,000 refugees in camps in Ethiopia could soon become even more hungry and may eventually face hunger that is so critical that it could put lives at risk, according to a report from the UN.

Ethiopia hosts the second largest number of refugees in Africa. There are more than 900,000 refugees in the country, including people from Eritrea, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia. Some 650,000 of them live in camps and depend on compensation from the WFP and the UNHCR.

"After retreating from conflict and deprivation in their home countries, refugees deserve to be protected and supported," said Samir Wanmali, WFP's acting country director in Ethiopia.