16 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Council Seeks Government Approval On $560m Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Innocent Ruwende

Harare City Council (HCC) is currently seeking Government approval to bring back on track a multi-million dollar joint venture project with a South African company to replace the city's aged water reticulation infrastructure, including installing a broadband fibre network.

The deal was initially proposed in 2014.

The law requires deals of this nature to be referred to Government for appraisal.

In fact, in 2016 Government established the Joint Venture Unit (JVU) a department under the auspices of the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance -- to consider project proposals submitted to it and assess whether or not they are affordable to the contracting authority.

Cressham Investments of South Africa, which intends to inject $560 million in the project, is proposing to replace the city's aged piped water network, install smart water meters and repair Morton Jaffray and Prince Edward water works.

According to a Memorandum of Agreement signed between the company and HCC in 2014, the project came at no cost to the local authority.

Instead, Cressham intends to recoup its investments through sharing revenues from water and the broadband business.

However, recent minutes from local authority's business committee indicate that the company, which now favours a joint venture, instead of a memorandum of agreement, has since approached council to increase the lifespan of the envisaged joint venture from 30 years to 40 years.

"The acting town clerk was now seeking authority to refer the proposed changes to the memorandum to the Joint Venture Unit in terms of Section 12 of the Joint Ventures Act for processing and approval and thereafter refer the same back to City of Harare," reads the minutes.

"During discussion, the committee, however, noted with concern that the project had not been implemented since 2014 and that the proposed changes would not significantly benefit council."

After a lengthy discussion, the committee resolved that acting town clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango, refers the proposed changes for processing and approval to the Joint Venture Unit in compliance the Joint Ventures Act.

Zimbabwe

Govt Throws Businessman Chivayo Under the Bus

The Office of the President and Cabinet today threw businessman and Intratrek managing director, Mr Wicknell Chivayo… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.