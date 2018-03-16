HOME affairs minister Obert Mpofu has urged Zimbabwean in Botswana to return home as the Gaborone government made it… Read more »

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator and UN Development Group vice chairman Mr Achim Steiner said this yesterday after his meetings with Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Busi Moyo (Retired).

The United Nations (UN) says it is impressed by preparations for harmonised elections to be held by August 31 and pledged to support Government's commitment to hold free, fair and credible elections, including current efforts at economic revival.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.