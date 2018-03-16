The United Nations (UN) says it is impressed by preparations for harmonised elections to be held by August 31 and pledged to support Government's commitment to hold free, fair and credible elections, including current efforts at economic revival.
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator and UN Development Group vice chairman Mr Achim Steiner said this yesterday after his meetings with Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Busi Moyo (Retired).