16 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Theft Suspect Raped At Police Base

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Locadia Mavhudzi

Two neighbourhood watch committee members based at Krima Police Base in Gokwe, under Chief Njelele, have appeared in court for raping a woman that they had arrested for theft.

Arnold Maseko (32) and Sibangilizwe Mbuyiswa (53) appeared before Gokwe Regional Magistrate Mr Solomon Jenya facing two counts of rape.

They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to Friday next week for trial.

It is the State's case that the two neighbourhood watch committee members drove to the complainant's home on December 26, 2017 in the company of the complainant's husband and arrested her on allegations of stealing clothes and $50 from her employer.

On their way, Maseko started proposing love to the woman and promised her that charges will be withdrawn if she had sex with him.

Upon arrival at Krima Base, the complainant was locked up in a disused grinding mill that serves as a temporary holding cell for accused persons before they are transferred to ZRP Gokwe.

Her husband then left the base.

The two suspects then unlocked the door to the holding cell and threatened to stab the woman with a knife if she did not comply with their instructions.

They ordered her to remove her pant and lie on her back and she complied.

Mbuyiswa left the room while Maseko raped the complainant.

After some minutes, Mbuyiswa returned and also raped her.

The following morning, they released the woman and advised her to work for her accuser for free as a way of restituting them.

She reported the rape at Empress Police Post.

Mr Michael Mhene appeared for the State in the matter.

Zimbabwe

Come Back Home, Home Affairs Minister Urges Zim Refugees in Botswana

HOME affairs minister Obert Mpofu has urged Zimbabwean in Botswana to return home as the Gaborone government made it… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.