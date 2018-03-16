Zimbabwe: Theft Suspect Raped At Police Base

Two neighbourhood watch committee members based at Krima Police Base in Gokwe, under Chief Njelele, have appeared in court for raping a woman that they had arrested for theft.

Arnold Maseko (32) and Sibangilizwe Mbuyiswa (53) appeared before Gokwe Regional Magistrate Mr Solomon Jenya facing two counts of rape.

They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to Friday next week for trial.

It is the State's case that the two neighbourhood watch committee members drove to the complainant's home on December 26, 2017 in the company of the complainant's husband and arrested her on allegations of stealing clothes and $50 from her employer.

On their way, Maseko started proposing love to the woman and promised her that charges will be withdrawn if she had sex with him.

Upon arrival at Krima Base, the complainant was locked up in a disused grinding mill that serves as a temporary holding cell for accused persons before they are transferred to ZRP Gokwe.

Her husband then left the base.

The two suspects then unlocked the door to the holding cell and threatened to stab the woman with a knife if she did not comply with their instructions.

They ordered her to remove her pant and lie on her back and she complied.

Mbuyiswa left the room while Maseko raped the complainant.

After some minutes, Mbuyiswa returned and also raped her.

The following morning, they released the woman and advised her to work for her accuser for free as a way of restituting them.

She reported the rape at Empress Police Post.

Mr Michael Mhene appeared for the State in the matter.