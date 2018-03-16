South Africa: Eight House Breaking Suspects Remanded in Custody

press release

Nquthu SAPS arrested eight suspects for burglary at Nquthu location, Empumelelweni and Hlathi-Dam. On 13 March 2018, at 03:00, the Nquthu SAPS members conducted an intelligence driven operation following information of burglary that was continuously reported at Nquthu area. The information led the police to Hlathi-Dam, Nquthu, and Empumelelweni area where they recovered stolen properties which includes TV plasma, home theatre, microwaves, sewing machines and event speakers. It is alleged that the stolen items were in process of being moved to foreign countries. Some of the items were packed and ready to be dispatched.

They will be profiled to see if they are linked to other cases committed in Nquthu and surrounding area. A total of eight suspects aged between 22 and 34 appeared in the Nquthu Magistrates' Court on 15 March 2018 on charges of house breaking and possession of a suspected stolen property. They were remanded in custody until 28 March 2018 for further investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for their swift arrested. "We cannot tolerate such people who are robbing community members of their belongings. We won't hesitate to send them to jail where they belong," he said.