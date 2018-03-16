Photo: GCIS

Minister of International Affairs Lindiwe Sisulu

press release

Minister Sisulu issues a diplomatic démarche to the Australian High Commissioner following statements made by their Home Affairs Minister

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu today, 15 March 2018, issued a diplomatic démarche to the Australian High Commissioner to South Africa H.E Mr Adam McCarthy to demand a retraction of the comments made by their Home Affairs Minister Mr Peter Dutton related to the South African land redistribution process.

It was communicated to the High Commissioner that the South African Government is offended by the statements which have been attributed to the Australian Home Affairs Minister and a full retraction is expected.

The High Commissioner who was accompanied by his Deputy High Commissioner undertook to immediately communicate with the Australian Government to convey the message from the Minister and South African Government.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation