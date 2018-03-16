15 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Issues Diplomatic Démarche to Australian High Commissioner

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
Minister of International Affairs Lindiwe Sisulu
press release

Minister Sisulu issues a diplomatic démarche to the Australian High Commissioner following statements made by their Home Affairs Minister

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu today, 15 March 2018, issued a diplomatic démarche to the Australian High Commissioner to South Africa H.E Mr Adam McCarthy to demand a retraction of the comments made by their Home Affairs Minister Mr Peter Dutton related to the South African land redistribution process.

It was communicated to the High Commissioner that the South African Government is offended by the statements which have been attributed to the Australian Home Affairs Minister and a full retraction is expected.

The High Commissioner who was accompanied by his Deputy High Commissioner undertook to immediately communicate with the Australian Government to convey the message from the Minister and South African Government.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

More on This

Govt Slams Australian Minister's Comments on Farmers

The South African government has criticised reports that Australia wants to offer special attention to white South… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.