Tanzania: Mbowe Arrives At Central Police Station As Directed By Police

Dar es Salaam — Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe on Friday, March 16, reported to the Central Police Station for questioning as directed by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police.

The Citizen saw Mr Mbowe who couldn't report at the station two times as he was hospitalised at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre.

He arrived at the police station at 10:28am, accompanied by deputy secretary general (Zanzibar) Salum Mwalimu.

Apart from Mr Mbowe, other Chadema leaders who have been questioned by police on their roles in the February 16, 2018 demonstration include secretary general Vincent Mashinji, his deputy (Mainland) John Mnyika, Mr Mwalimu, Women Wing chairperson Halima Mdee, Tarime Rural MP John Heche and Tarime Urban lawmaker Esther Matiko.

The February 16 demonstration was carried out ahead of the following day's Kinondoni by-election, to press for the release of letters for the party agents from the returning officer.

While the demonstration was peaceful, police fired live bullets to disperse protestors, ending with the killing of National Institute of Transport student Akwilina Akwilini who was a commuting on a daladala.

Police and the Registrar of Political Parties have written to the party,seeking explanations on the party's role in the demo.