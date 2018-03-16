South Africa: Gender Equality Congratulates Two Women Premiers Elect

press release

The Acting Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Ms Tamara Mathebula on behalf of the Commissioners and Staff sends her congratulatory message to Ms Sisi Ntombela and Ms Refiloe Mtsweni on their nomination as Premiers elect for Free State and Mpumalanga respectively.

The CGE is particularly pleased that the African National Congress (ANC) as the ruling party has come to a realisation of the necessity to implement its gender policy when nominating Ms Ntombela and Ms Mtsweni. It sends a strong message to society that Political Parties must lead in embracing equal participation of women and men in leadership and decision-making processes at all levels

The Commission urges and expect the two women Premiers elect to fundamentally fast-track gender transformation agenda in their respective provinces. We implore them to prioritise programmes that will promote women and rural women in particular to participate in the mainstream economy.

The CGE will at all times, if called upon give necessary advice in gender related aspects in ensuring that gender equality and equity within their respective provinces is attained.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality