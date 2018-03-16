Nigeria: MSSN Harps On Security of Lives, Property

The need to urgently halt the persistent threat to lives and properties by some unscrupulous elements in the society has been stressed as the Muslims Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, proffers solution to the menace.

The Muslims group at a recent symposium attracted the attention of the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Olatunji Disu, among others who urged Nigerians to be sensitive to the current security situation in the country.

Other speakers at the event on the theme, 'Nigeria Security Challenge: How It Concerns You', were President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr. Joe Odumakin and Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola among others.

Ambode explained that the current security situation in Nigeria required collective efforts to be defeated.

According to him, Nigerians must pay serious attention to the security situation in the country without bias.

He advised parents to monitor the activities of their children, noting that those causing insecurity in the country were wrongly enlightened.

Ambode, who was represented by Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef said, "Parenting is a profession. It is the greatest job of every one of us. We have a job to build leaders. We must dedicate time to learn and build the type of children who will guarantee security.

"Let us walk the talk. When we make a promise, let us deliver. We must all be sensitive to the current security situation by playing our roles adequately."

Disu, who was the lecturer at the symposium, advised Nigerians to be sensitive by developing security codes with family and friends.

This, he said, would make communication easy with friends and family in times of distress.

He said, "Let us all learn some gestures and codes to send messages to our family, especially our children to warn them to be careful with a person or in a place. It could be a handshake, or a gaze or a pat on the back.

"We should also learn to keep details of our lives away from social media. It's a security measure to know what goes on when we are not around and to know who is watching us. Also, protect your ATM cards, cheque books and SIM cards, especially the one you opened your account with, some thieves are not interested in your phones now but your SIM cards."

Speaking on the topic, 'Role of Women in National Security', Odumakin encouraged women to step up their roles as key security agents.

"Recruiting women in security agencies is also essential. We should build a sustainable relationship and be conscious of people's needs," she added.

Akintola explained that it was important for government at all levels and institutions to ensure the protection of rights by promoting equity.

The Amir (President) of the MSSN Lagos, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, said the symposium was organised to find a lasting solution to the security challenge of the country.

"We are also affected by the security challenge in the country. In fact, recent condemnable occurrences have shown that students are the worst hit by the challenge. We hope that government will intensify effort on its move to ensure security in Nigeria," he said.