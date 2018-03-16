The country's average dam levels have increased to 81,7 percent with some major dams recording up to 104,2 percent capacity as most parts of the country continue to receive rains.

Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said most dams were now full while others were spilling.

"The national dam level average has risen to 81,7 percent," said Zinwa.

"The Manyame Catchment's dam level average is 101,8 percent, Gwayi 91 percent, Runde 67,8 percent, Save 90 percent, Mzingwane 90,9 percent, Mazowe 99,9 percent and Sanyati 100 percent.

"These dams are used for irrigation and for domestic water supply. The filling up of these dams shows that the country is secure in terms of irrigation and domestic water."

She said dams that were already full were Chivero, Mazvikadei, Karoi, Kushinga-Phikelela, Mtshabezi, Zhove, Bangala, Chibhero, Wenimbi, Bubi-Lupane, Exchange, Rufaro, Nyambuya, Mundi-Matanga, Bulilima, Siya, Ruti and Rusape.

Mrs Munyonga encouraged prospective raw water users to start renewing their water abstraction agreements and advised new users to sign their water abstraction agreements.

"Prospective raw water users are, therefore, encouraged to start preparing for the renewal of water abstraction agreements at the commencement of the water year on April 1, 2018. It is a legal requirement that anyone intending to use raw water from Zinwa managed dams should do so in terms of water abstraction agreement. Water abstraction agreement are legal instruments that allow Zinwa to efficiently allocate water among competing uses," she said.

Meanwhile, the country continues to receive significant rainfall in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Services Department notable rainfall was recorded on Tuesday in Marondera 94mm, 25mm in Norton, and 15mm in Kadoma and Chibero.

Rainfall activity is expected to continue along and to the north of the main watershed.